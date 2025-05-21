750 Yatris Selected For Kailash Manasarovar Yatra

A total of 750 Yatris have emerged successful in the draw for selection for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, organized by Ministry of External Affairs, which will commence in June this year and continue till August.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh today conducted the computerized draw for selection of Yatris who had registered for this Yatra.

This year, 5561 applicants had successfully registered online, which included 4,024 male applicants and 1,537 female applicants.

"A total of 750 selected Yatris, including 2 LOs per batch, will travel in 5 batches of 50 Yatris each via the Lipulekh route, and 10 batches of 50 Yatris each via the Nathu La route," a Ministry of External Affairs release said.

Both routes are now fully motorable, and involve very little trekking. The route and batch details are available on the Yatra website. Yatris were selected in the draw through a fair, computer-generated, random, gender-balanced selection process.

The selected Yatris are being informed of their selection through SMS and email messages.

"Yatris can also log in at the Yatra website (https://kmy.gov.in) to check the status of their selection, or at the helpline number: 011-23088133," the release said.

In his remarks, Kirti Vardhan Singh highlighted the steps taken by the Government to make the Yatra more accessible and the process more transparent, while ensuring the safety and well-being of the Yatris. He urged the Yatris to undertake the pilgrimage with a sense of responsibility, humility and mindfulness, while caring for each other as well as protecting the sanctity of the environment.

In a post on X, the minister congratulated the yatris selected for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra.

"Congratulations to the Yatris selected for KMY 2025 through a computerized draw today. Highlighted the steps taken by the Government to make the Yatra more accessible and the process more transparent. Safety and well-being of the Yatris is our top priority. @MEAIndia @moefcc @PMOIndia," Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a post on X.

