74-Year-Old Man Jailed For 10 Years For Raping Minor In Odisha

A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has sentenced a 74-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a teenager four years ago.

Baripada POCSO judge Sumita Jena also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the man, special public prosecutor Abhina Pattnaik said.

The court on Thursday directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay Rs 7 lakh to the rape survivor as compensation.

On April 27, 2018, the 17-year-old girl had gone to a forest near her village in Jharpokharia block for grazing goats when the incident took place.

The teenager got pregnant and subsequently gave birth to a child.

The judgement was based on the girl's statement, medical reports, and statements of 20 witnesses, the prosecution added.

