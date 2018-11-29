71% Voter Turnout In Fifth Phase Of Jammu And Kashmir Rural Polls

In the first phase of elections, an estimated 74.1 per cent polling was recorded. (File)

Kashmir recorded 71.1 per voter turnout in the fifth phase of the urban local body polls, state Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said.

Voting began at 8AM in 2,512 polling stations. Reasi district in Jammu region recorded the highest polling of 89.1 per cent, while Pulawama in central Kashmir recorded the lowest at 0.5 per cent, the official said.

In the first phase of the panchayat polls held on November 17, an estimated 74.1 per cent polling was recorded across the state, including 64.5 per cent in Kashmir division and 79.4 per cent in Jammu division. In the second phase held on November 20, overall 71.1 per cent polling was witnessed across the state with an overwhelming 80.4 per cent polling in Jammu division and 52.2 per cent in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam conveyed compliments from Governor Satya Pal Malik to the civil and police administration for free and fair conduct of the panchayat polls amid challenging situations.

He said it was heartening to note that the electoral process was halfway through and the "credit goes to the divisional, district and police administration and all other departments concerned for ensuring smooth polls".