Rs 5 Crore Seized From Car Amid Model Code Of Conduct In Maharashtra

Pune Rural police seized Rs 5 crore cash on Monday amid the model code of conduct in force in Maharashtra since October 15 for the November 20 assembly polls, an official said.

The unaccounted cash was seized in the evening from a car near Khed-Shivapur plaza on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway during a police nakabandi (on-road checking), the official added.

"A car travelling towards Satara was intercepted during nakabandi. A search led to the seizure of Rs 5 cr cash from the vehicle's four occupants. The money is being counted by police and district election officials. A probe into the source of the cash and other details is underway," the Pune Rural police official said.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that "cash of Rs 15 crore has been seized from a car belonging to MLA from (Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath) Shinde-led Shiv Sena".

