BJP 'Goons' Responsible For Poll Violence: Bengal Minister On PM's Charge

West Bengal minister Shashi Panja on Saturday alleged that BJP "goons", and not Trinamool Congress workers as claimed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had indulged in violence during rural elections held in July.

The PM, while virtually addressing the BJP's Panchayati Raj Parishad in West Bengal on Friday, criticised the ruling party in the state for using "terror and threats" to intimidate the opposition during the rural polls.

"Is it because the BJP could not win the panchayat polls that terror and intimidation are being alleged? It is the BJP which indulged in violence in West Bengal," Shashi Panja said, seeking to counter the PM's accusations against the Mamata Banerjee dispensation.

Asserting that Narendra Modi's accusations against the TMC government were untrue, Ms Panja accused the BJP government at the Centre of depriving West Bengal of its financial dues under various schemes.

"He does not have the time to visit Manipur, but does find time to address party workers in West Bengal," Ms Panja said.

She said that it was untrue that atrocities were being perpetrated upon Adivasis and Dalits in the eastern state.

"It is in the BJP-ruled states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh that Dalits and Adivasis are victimised," Shashi Panja added.

