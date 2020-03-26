70-Year-Old Woman Dies In Karnataka, 2nd COVID-19 Death In State

55 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka, officials said (Representational)

A 70-year old woman from Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district has died after testing positive for coronavirus, the health department said. She had returned to India from Mecca in Saudi Arabia on March 14 and died on March 24 at a designated hospital in Bengaluru, the department said.

This is the second coronavirus fatality in the state.

She was among the four new positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in the state. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 55, the health department said today.

Among the four people who tested positive is a 35-year-old man from Mysuru with no travel and contact history so far.

"Till date 55 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed which includes 2 deaths and 3 discharges," the department in a mid-day situation update said.

The funeral rites of the woman have been done with all the precautionary measures as per the guidelines issued by Government of India for COVID-19 suspect deaths, it added.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar and Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu had earlier in the day said the COVID-19 test results of the patient who died has come out as positive.

Earlier this month, a 76-year old Kalaburagi man died "due to co-morbidity and was also tested positive for COVID19," becoming the country's first coronavirus death.

Sharing details about the 35-year old man, a resident of Mysuru, who has tested positive and has no travel and contact history, the department said, he was employed with the quality assurance section of a pharmaceutical company in Nanjangud and has been in contact with many healthcare professionals.

"The man has been isolated at a designated hospital in Mysuru. A detailed investigation is under process. Seven primary contacts have been traced and are under house quarantine," it added.

A 64-year old man, who is a resident of Anantapura in Andhra Pradesh, who had travelled to France and returned to India on March 1, has tested positive.

After returning to India, he had travelled to Himachal Pradesh and to Puttaparthi, a town in Andhra Pradesh, before arriving in Bengaluru, the report said, adding that the person has been isolated and is being treated at a designated hospital in Bengaluru Rural District.

A 45-year old man from Bengaluru has tested positive after coming in contact with a coronavirus positive patient and is currently under treatment.

Meanwhile, an order has been issued by the Karnataka government allowing all Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) to practice tele-medicine consultation with certain restrictions, keeping in view the lockdown across the state.

The government has also directed officials to take strict action against landlords or house-owners forcing doctors, paramedical staff or healthcare personnel to vacate their houses under the Karnataka Epidemic Disease (Covid-19) regulations 2020.