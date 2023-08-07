70-Year-Old UP Man Beaten To Death For Keeping Cow On Disputed Land: Cops

Four people have been arrested, police said. (Representational)

A 70-year-old man was beaten to death and his son was left injured as they were attacked by some people over a land dispute, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred Sunday night in the Sadhobhari village in the Kurebhar area.

Police said Magghu Ram had a dispute with some people over keeping his cow on a contested land which resulted in them attacking him with sticks.

Magghu Ram's son Vijay intervened to save him but he was also beaten, they said, adding police rushed both of them to a hospital where Magghu Ram died.

Vijay's condition was stated to be stable, they said, adding an FIR has been filed by Ram's nephew Maniklal.

Four people -- Amarnath, who a teacher; Jawaharlal, Rajwati and Vishwanath -- have been arrested in this connection, SHO, Kurebhar, Praveen Kumar Yadav said.

A detailed probe is underway.

