70 Students To Watch Chandrayaan 2 Moon Landing LIVE With PM Modi At ISRO

India will become the 4th country after Russia, US and China to soft-land on the Moon (Representational)

Around 70 students from across the country will be watching Chandrayaan 2's scheduled soft-landing on the moon as it happens in the early hours of Saturday. The students will watch Chandrayaan 2's moon landing LIVE along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Two students who got top scores in ISRO's online space quiz contest from each state and union territory have been invited by the space agency to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Moon from ISRO's centre in Bengaluru.

"...about 70 students in total. They will be watching the landing live along with Prime Minister," a senior ISRO official told news agency PTI.

To increase awareness about the space programme, an online quiz competition was conducted by ISRO in coordination with MyGov.in from August 10 to 25. The criteria for selecting successful winners was "maximum correct answers in the shortest time."

The duration of the quiz was 10 minutes (600 Seconds) during which a maximum of 20 questions could be answered, ISRO had said.

"Two top scoring students (from class 8-10 only) from each state and union territory will be invited to ISRO, Bengaluru Centre to watch the landing of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon, live along with the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi," terms and conditions of the quiz on the MyGov.in read.

Lander 'Vikram' (with rover 'Pragyan' inside) is expected to touch down on the surface of the moon on September 7, between 1:30 am and 2:30 am.

A successful landing will make India the fourth country after Russia, the US and China to achieve a soft-landing on the moon. But India will become the first nation to launch a mission to the unexplored south pole region of the Moon.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.