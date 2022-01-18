70 Fall Ill After Having Snacks From A Vendor In Madhya Pradesh

Health department teams provided medicines to affected people (Representational)

Seventy people who ate snacks from a vendor in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh fell ill in what an official said was a suspected case of food poisoning.

The people belong to Ummedgarh and Sekhra villages and they complained of vomiting and diarrhea on Monday night, said Chief Medical and Health Officer Bindu Singhal.

Health department teams have conducted check-ups and provided medicines to the affected people in the two villages, Mr Singhal said, adding that it was a suspected case of food poisoning.

