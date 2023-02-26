43 People Fall Sick After Eating Fruit Custard At Wedding In Madhya Pradesh

Forty three people fell ill after having food at a marriage function in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Sunday.

The wedding function was held in Khargone's New Housing Board Colony on Saturday night.

After having fruit custard there, 43 people suffered from vomiting due to food poisoning, district hospital's Dr B M Chouhan said.

The patients were given medication at the district hospital, he said, adding that all of them were out of danger.

Most of them were discharged after initial treatment, he said.

Mohanlal Patidar, a patient's relative, said after consuming custard, the people started vomiting and were taken to the district hospital where they got relief after being given medicines.

