7-Year-Old Raped By Mumbai Watchman, Crowd Thrashes Him, Takes Him To Cops

A watchman working at a warehouse in Mumbai's Pydhonie area has been arrested after sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl.

The girl had left her home to use a washroom nearby, a route that took her past the warehouse where the accused was employed. Police say he found her alone, with no one else around, and took her to the upper floor of the building, where he sexually assaulted her.

When she did not return home after some time, her mother began searching for her. Around the same time, two women noticed something amiss near the warehouse. On going inside, they found the girl in a distressed state.

The girl has been admitted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital for treatment. Doctors say she is responding well and that her condition is gradually improving.

Once news of the incident spread, the crowd caught hold of the accused watchman, beat him, and then handed him over to the police. Angry residents went on to gather outside Pydhonie police station, some of them calling for the accused to face the death penalty.

DCP (Zone 2) Vijaykant Sagar said that news of the incident reached police on Sunday afternoon, and that officers acted quickly to take the accused into custody. He said the investigation is continuing.

A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act and Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He is due to be produced before the special POCSO court at the Sessions Court.

Police have said the case is being examined from every angle, with all necessary evidence being collected, and that the strictest possible action will follow.