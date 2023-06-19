7 Rain-Related Deaths In 2 Days In Rajasthan, 15,000 Evacuated

Ajmer recorded the highest of 100.5 mm rainfall on Monday.

Seven people died in rain-related incidents and 265 people were rescued by relief forces as extremely heavy rainfall triggered by a depression, a remnant of Cyclone Biparjoy, battered parts of Rajasthan during the last two days, officials said.

They said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled his visit to Bundi, Kota, Jhalawar and Dausa scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, and instead will go to the rain-hit areas.

Chief Minister Gehlot will visit Barmer, Sirohi and Jalore districts on Tuesday and Pali and Jodhpur districts on Wednesday.

The secretary of the disaster management and relief department P C Kishan said seven deaths have occurred in rain-related incidents in the last two days.

"Four of the seven deaths occurred in Rajsamand. The deaths occurred due to drowning and other incidents caused by heavy rainfall," he added.

Jalore, Sirohi, Pali and Barmer districts are the most affected and facing flood-like situations, the official said.

He said National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel rescued 133 people, the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) 123 people and the Army nine people from different places in these districts in the last two days.

"Nearly 15,000 people were shifted to safer places from low-lying areas," Mr Kishan added.

He said that as per an initial assessment, nearly 8,700 kutcha houses were damaged, 8,500 electric poles were uprooted, 2,000 transformers were damaged and 225 government school buildings were partially damaged.

According to the meteorological department, Shivganj in Sirohi recorded 35 cm of rainfall till Monday morning from Sunday, Nagarfort in Tonk 31 cm, Deogarh in Rajsamand 27 cm, Kumbhalgarh in Rajsamand 25 cm, Amet in Rajsamand 24 cm, Rajsamand 22 cm and Ajmer 16 cm.

Ajmer recorded the highest of 100.5 mm rainfall on Monday, it said.

There is no red alert for any district for Tuesday but very heavy rainfall may occur in isolated areas of Sawaimadhopur, Baran and Kota districts and heavy rains in Bundi, Tonk, Jhalawar and Karoli districts, according to the weather office.



