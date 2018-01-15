7 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In "Retaliatory Action" Along LoC, Says Army: Report

The action at the border coincided with Army Chief General Bipin Rawat saying, "If we are forced, then we may resort to 'other action' by stepping up military offensive."



General Rawat said the Pakistan army had been continuously trying to help terrorists sneak into India along the Line of Control. "We are using our might to teach them a lesson. We will keep effectively retaliating to any provocative action by Pakistan," he said at an event to mark Army Day.



"We will not let anti-India activities succeed at any cost," he added.



This morning, at least five Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed by security forces in Uri sector. Defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said a group of suicide attackers from Pakistan was trying to enter India near Dulanja area in Uri, about 108 km from state capital Srinagar.



