Army Jawan From Maharashtra Killed In Pak Firing In Jammu And Kashmir

Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane was killed in Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector Srinagar: An Indian Army jawan was killed in firing by Pakistani forces at Sunderbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district today.



Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, 28, suffered severe injuries in firing by Pakistani forces in the district, some 180 kilometres from Srinagar, and later died during treatment.



The Indian Army retaliated in force to the Pakistani provocation, a defence official said.



The jawan was from Khalane village in Maharashtra's Dhule district. He is survived by his wife Punam Yogesh.



"Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane was a brave and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," a defence spokesperson said.



A week ago a BSF head constable was killed after Pakistani forces sniped from across the International Border in Samba district. In retaliation, the BSF destroyed two Pakistani mortar positions. It also foiled an infiltration bid by gunning down a Pakistani intruder along the border near Nikowal border outpost in Arnia sector.



