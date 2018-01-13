Army Jawan From Maharashtra Killed In Pak Firing In Jammu And Kashmir

Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, 28, suffered severe injuries in firing by Pakistani forces in the district, some 180 kilometres from Srinagar, and later died during treatment.
The Indian Army retaliated in force to the Pakistani provocation, a defence official said.
The jawan was from Khalane village in Maharashtra's Dhule district. He is survived by his wife Punam Yogesh.
A week ago a BSF head constable was killed after Pakistani forces sniped from across the International Border in Samba district. In retaliation, the BSF destroyed two Pakistani mortar positions. It also foiled an infiltration bid by gunning down a Pakistani intruder along the border near Nikowal border outpost in Arnia sector.