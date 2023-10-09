7 MPs Among BJP's First List Of 41 Candidates For Rajasthan Polls

Seven MPs have been named in the first list of 41 candidates by BJP for the Rajasthan elections, just hours after the Election Commission announced the poll dates.

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 23. The votes for the 200-seat assembly will be counted on December 3.

The seven MPs and the seats they will contest from are: Diya Kumari (Vidhyadhar Nagar), Bhagirath Choudhary (Kishangarh), Kirodi Lal Meena (Sawai Madhopur), Devji Patel (Sanchore), Narendra Kumar (Mandawa), Rajyavardhan Rathod (Jhotwara) and Baba Balaknath (Tijara).

The names were finalised at a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) that was chaired by the BJP chief JP Nadda on October 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the meeting.

Earlier this month, PM Modi gave a clear indication that no leader will be projected as the chief ministerial candidate. The party symbol 'lotus' will be "the candidate", he said.

While the Congress has put up a united front, infighting and power tussle within the ranks continues to be a key challenge as the party readies for the polls. Infighting is a key challenge for the BJP too, with rivals camps of former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat jostling with each other for prominence.

Notably, the BJP has fielded three Union Ministers - Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste - and four Lok Sabha members as candidates for the Madhya Pradesh polls.

In Rajasthan, which will see a direct fight between the Congress and the BJP - anti-incumbency is an important factor. Since 1993, the state has alternated between the Congress and the BJP.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Congress won 99 of the 199 seats where elections were held (polling in one constituency was cancelled because of a candidate's death). The BJP won 73.