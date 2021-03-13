7 Men Linked To Hizbul Mujahideen Arrested From J&K's Shopian

The men worked as overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen, police said. (Representational image)

Police on Saturday said they have arrested seven overground workers (OGWs) of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Shopian Police arrested seven terrorist associates linked with proscribed terrorist outfit HM," the police said in a tweet.

They said incriminating materials were seized from the possession of the arrested persons.

A case has been registered and a probe is on.

