7 Maoists Killed In Chhattisgarh Encounter, Huge Cache Of Weapons Seized

A team of District Reserve Guard or DRG were out on an anti-Maoist operation (Representational Image)

Seven Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh today, police said.

The exchange of fire happened at around 6 am in the forest near Sitagota village under Baghnadi police station area, when a team of District Reserve Guard or DRG were out on an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Maoist operations) Sundarraj P told news agency Press Trust of India.

"So far, bodies of seven Maoists along with a huge cache of weapons, including one AK-47, have been found from the spot," he said.

Further details are awaited as search operations are still on, he added.



