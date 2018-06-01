7 Killed In Bus Accident In Himachal Pradesh

Most of the injured have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla.

Shimla:

Witnesses told the police the bus driver probably lost control over the vehicle

Shimla:  At least seven persons were killed and 20 injured when a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus skidded off the road and rolled down a hill near Chhaila on Friday, the police said.

The bus was on its way to Tikkar from Shimla when the accident occurred on the Theog-Hatkoti road, 42 km from Shimla.

Witnesses told the police the bus driver probably lost control over the vehicle when it was descending a steep gradient.

The administration had a tough time extricating the victims from the badly mangled wreckage after the people in the area launched the initial rescue bid.


