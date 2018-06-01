7 Killed In Bus Accident In Himachal Pradesh

Most of the injured have been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla.
The bus was on its way to Tikkar from Shimla when the accident occurred on the Theog-Hatkoti road, 42 km from Shimla.
Witnesses told the police the bus driver probably lost control over the vehicle when it was descending a steep gradient.
CommentsThe administration had a tough time extricating the victims from the badly mangled wreckage after the people in the area launched the initial rescue bid.
