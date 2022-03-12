7 Dead In Major Fire At Delhi's Gokalpuri, 60 Huts Burnt

Seven people were killed in a major fire at Delhi's Gokalpuri on Friday night, officials said. The fire was brought under control on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Delhi Fire Service department informed today. Officials recovered seven bodies from the site of the incident.

The department officials further informed that as many as 13 fire tenders rushed to the site after gathering information about the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Devesh Kumar Mahla said information about the fire was received around 1 am, following which police and fire officials reached the spot.

"At 1 am there was a fire incident in Gokalpuri PS area. Immediately teams reached the spot with all rescue equipment. We also contacted the fire department that responded very well. We could douse the fire by around 4 am," said Additional DCP, North East Delhi.

Sixty huts were burnt in the fire.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the incident.

"Heard the sad news early in the morning. I will go to the spot and meet the affected people personally," he said in a tweet in Hindi.