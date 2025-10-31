7 Bengaluru Trans Women Charged For Assault, Shaving Head Of Fellow Member

Seven transgender women were charged in Bengaluru for allegedly assaulting and shaving the head of a member of their community.

Police registered a case after a 24-year-old transgender woman filed a complaint on October 31, stating that she was forcibly confined, beaten, and had her head shaved inside a house in Bengaluru's Virat Nagar.

According to the FIR, the victim had been living at the house of a transgender woman for about five months and earning her livelihood by seeking alms., She went to KR Puram on October 29 for work and stayed overnight at another transgender person's house.

The next day, four transgender women arrived in two autorickshaws, forcibly took her back to Virat Nagar, and questioned her for staying elsewhere. They told her she must live with them permanently, the FIR said.

According to the FIR, two transgender women shaved her head using hair removal cream, while others assaulted her with sticks, belts, and ropes from the afternoon until 3 am.

The victim alleged that she was denied food that night and threatened with further violence.

A video of the incident, showing the victim with a shaved head being assaulted inside a room, has been circulating online.

Police have charged seven accused-Prakruthi, Neelambari, Mouna, Nagma, Shreesh, Beauty, and Chaitra-under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

