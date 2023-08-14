66-Year-Old Nagpur Man Kills Estranged Wife With Axe After Dispute, Arrested

He has been charged with murder

A 63-year-old woman was killed with an axe allegedly by her estranged husband in Shambhu Nagar area of Nagpur, a police official said on Monday.

Mukulkumari Sinha was killed with a blow to her head by her husband Purushottam Sinha (66) on Sunday morning, the Koradi police station official said.

"She is a retired Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher. The couple was having a long-standing dispute and stayed on different floors of their house, while their two children reside in Delhi and Mumbai. She had even filed a case against him last year," the official said.

"Their caretakers spotted the body of the woman but ran away in fear. Police were alerted by someone from the vicinity. Purushottam surrendered sometime later. He has been charged with murder," the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)