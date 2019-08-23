65-Year-Old Madurai Woman Has Been Living In A Public Toilet For 19 Years

She earns a living by cleaning the toilets - a job that brings her Rs 70-80 every day

All India | Written by | Updated: August 23, 2019 12:35 IST
Karuppayi has lived in a public toilet in Madurai for almost two decades.


Offers of help have poured in for a 65-year-old woman who has been living in a public toilet for almost two decades. According to news agency ANI, Karuppayi has been living in a public facility in the Ramnad area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, for over 19 years. She earns a living by cleaning the toilets - a job that brings her Rs 70-80 every day.

"I applied for senior citizen pension but didn't get it," Karuppayi tells ANI. "I approached many officers in Collector's office but nothing materialised."

With no other sources of income, Karuppayi was forced into the unusual living situation. "I don't have any other source of income. So I live here in this public toilet. I earn Rs 70-80/day. I've one daughter who never visits me," she tells ANI.

After her story and pictures of her living quarters were shared online, many offers of help have poured in for her.

Several people have also tagged government offices and requested them to help Karuppayi.



Karuppayipublic toiletmadurai

