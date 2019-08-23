65-Year-Old Madurai Woman Has Been Living In A Public Toilet For 19 Years

Karuppayi has lived in a public toilet in Madurai for almost two decades.

Offers of help have poured in for a 65-year-old woman who has been living in a public toilet for almost two decades. According to news agency ANI, Karuppayi has been living in a public facility in the Ramnad area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, for over 19 years. She earns a living by cleaning the toilets - a job that brings her Rs 70-80 every day.

"I applied for senior citizen pension but didn't get it," Karuppayi tells ANI. "I approached many officers in Collector's office but nothing materialised."

With no other sources of income, Karuppayi was forced into the unusual living situation. "I don't have any other source of income. So I live here in this public toilet. I earn Rs 70-80/day. I've one daughter who never visits me," she tells ANI.

Madurai: 65-year-old Karuppayi has been living in a public toilet in Ramnad for past 19 years, & earning her livelihood by cleaning the toilets & charging a meager amount from public for using it. #TamilNadupic.twitter.com/UA1Zmo0pNS — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

Karuppayi: I applied for senior citizen pension but didn't get it. I approached many officers in Collector's office but nothing materialised. I don't have any other source of income. So I live here in this public toilet. I earn Rs 70-80/day. I've one daughter who never visits me pic.twitter.com/3oEsNMhCc2 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

After her story and pictures of her living quarters were shared online, many offers of help have poured in for her.

let us help her. I will contribute. — Sanju Sobnach (@sanjusobnach22) August 22, 2019

By any chance, can we contribute something ? Can't see such pictures. By helping her in any small way will heal my heart. Requesting @CMOTamilNadu to lend a hand and those who know her please reach out to her. — Kulamani Muduli (@thisissanu) August 22, 2019

Please somebody from the govt. Or privately, help the woman. — प्रणाम 🙏 (@vyomika_) August 22, 2019

Several people have also tagged government offices and requested them to help Karuppayi.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.