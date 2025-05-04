CBSE Class 10th Result 2025 On May 6 At 11am? Here's What Board Has To Say

CBSE Class 10th Result 2025: As the CBSE Board results for 2025 approach, many misleading claims and fake official letters regarding the announcement of the results are emerging. These false claims are causing significant confusion, leaving over 42 lakh students awaiting their results in a tizzy. A fake letter dated May 2, 2025, claiming to announce the CBSE Class 10 results, is being widely shared on social media platforms.

In an official post on the microblogging website X, formerly Twitter, the CBSE clarified that no announcement has been made yet regarding the declaration of results for Class 10 or Class 12 for the 2025 academic year.

"We urge students, parents, and stakeholders to avoid sharing unverified news and to rely only on official sources for updates," the board stated. It also advised individuals to visit the official website - cbse.gov.in - for accurate and timely information.

The fake letter claims that the CBSE Class 10 results will be declared on May 6, 2025, at 11am, and provides detailed instructions on how to check the results and what information will be mentioned on the mark sheets.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results soon. While the official notification confirming the date and time has not yet been released, the results are likely to be declared in the second week of May, based on past trends. The results will be available on the official websites: cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Results 2025: Here Are Official Websites To Check

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Over 42 lakh students appeared for this year's board exams, including 24.12 lakh for Class 10 and over 17.88 lakh for Class 12. The exams were conducted at 7,842 centers across India and in 26 countries abroad. This year, the CBSE Class 10 board exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4.