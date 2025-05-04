CBSE Results 2025: Expected Soon; Here's How To Check Scores If Website Crashes

CBSE Results 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results soon. While the official notification confirming the date and time is yet to be released, the results are likely to be declared in the second week of May based on past trends. The results will be available on the official websites - cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Over 42 lakh students appeared for this year's board exams, including 24.12 lakh for Class 10 and over 17.88 lakh for Class 12. The exams were conducted at 7,842 centres across India and in 26 countries abroad. This year, the CBSE Class 10 board exams concluded on March 18, while the Class 12 exams ended on April 4.

CBSE Results 2025: Credentials Required To Download Marksheet



To access their marksheets via official portals or DigiLocker, students will need the following details:

Admit card number

Roll number

School code

Date of birth

CBSE Results 2025: What To Verify On Scorecard



After downloading the marksheet, students should carefully check:

Their full name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks/percentage

Grades

Pass/fail status

In case of any discrepancies, students must immediately contact their school for rectification.

How To Check CBSE Results 2025 On DigiLocker

Visit the official DigiLocker website: digilocker.gov.in

Select your class - Class 10 or Class 12

Enter your roll number, school code, and the 6-digit PIN shared by your school

Click on "Next"

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number

After verification, your DigiLocker account will be activated

Click on "Go to DigiLocker account"

Your CBSE Result 2025 will be available under the 'Documents' section

If already registered, simply log in and access your documents.

CBSE Results 2025: How To Check via SMS

Open the Messages app on your phone

Type the message in this format:

cbse10/cbse12 <RollNumber> <SchoolCode> <CentreNumber>

Send it to 7738299899

You will receive your result status and marks via SMS.

CBSE Results 2025: Official Websites To Check

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

umang.gov.in

Digital Academic Documents via DigiLocker:



CBSE will release digital documents such as marksheets, migration certificates, and skill certificates (if applicable) via its digital repository Parinam Manjusha at cbse.digitallocker.gov.in shortly after result declaration.

Students and parents are advised to keep visiting CBSE's official platforms for timely updates.

CBSE Results 2024: Previous Year's Pass Percentage



In 2024, a total of 22,51,812 students registered. Of these, 22,38,827 appeared, and 20,95,467 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.60%.