65 Of 67 Terror Cases Probed By National Investigation Agency Got Convictions

NIA investigates cases affecting the sovereignty, security and integrity of India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has so far registered 497 cases of terrorism and judgment has been pronounced in 67 cases of which conviction has been obtained in 65 cases.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha that as on December 2, the NIA has registered 497 cases including the recent Coimbatore blast incident.

"Fairness and transparency in investigations by the NIA is evident from the fact that from 2019 to 2022 (up to December 2, 2022), judgment has been pronounced in 67 cases, out of which, conviction has been obtained in 65 cases and two cases have ended in acquittal," he said in a written reply.

Rai said the NIA is mandated to investigate and prosecute offences of grave nature affecting the sovereignty, security and integrity of India, security of state, friendly relations with foreign states, matters relating to international treaties, etc., as specified in its schedule cases having gravity including national and international implications are entrusted to NIA without any bias or prejudice.

