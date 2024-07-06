60-Year-Old Man Loses Rs 31 Lakh In Online Crypto Investment Fraud: Cops

Police have registered an FIR against two persons and are conducting probes (Representational)

A 60-year-old man lost Rs 30.80 lakh in online cryptocurrency investment fraud, police said on Saturday.

Police have registered an FIR against two persons and are conducting investigations.

"The complainant was contacted by two persons on WhatsApp in June who inducted him a member of a group assuring him hefty returns for investing in cryptocurrency," a Vartak Nagar police station official said.

Trusting them, the victim invested around Rs 31 lakh. However, as he failed to redeem returns, he contacted the group administrators, who started ignoring him, the official said, adding that nobody has been arrested yet.

