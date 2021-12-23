60-Year-Old Elephant In UP Hospital, Feet Damaged From Hot Roads

Officials said 'Ginger' (as named by the centre) may have earlier been used for beggary and in marriages.

A 60-year-old blind female elephant, that was rescued and rehabilitated at the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre, has been shifted to the Elephant Hospital as it is suffering from multiple diseases, an official said.

“Besides her old age, 'Ginger' (as named by the centre) is blind, she is suffering from osteoarthritis, wear and tear of footpads and diseases caused due to malnutrition,” deputy director, veterinary services, Wildlife SOS, Dr S Ilayaraja said.

Due to excessive friction and long walks on hot rough surfaces, Ginger's footpads have worn out so much that she continuously feels the pain and is unable to bear her own weight, he said.

According to Dr Ilayaraja, the hospital has begun pain management sessions, including laser therapy.

“We will also begin sole-guard therapy on her footpads to protect them from further damage”, he said.

Sole-guard is a form of liquid urethane that sets quickly when exposed to air, coating whatever surface it is on with a durable, shock-absorbent, and flexible layer and protects it from moisture, debris, and possible infection.

Mud beds have also been placed in her enclosure to overcome the pain caused by arthritis, enable her to lie down easily and reduce pressure on her joints as well as the footpads, the doctor said.

According to Dr Ilayaraja, the lifespan of an elephant is about 70 years.

Officials said Ginger may have earlier been used for beggary and in marriages.

She was rescued by a joint team of the state's forest department and conservation non-profit organisation Wildlife SOS.

Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS Kartik Satynarayan said the centre is committed to providing her the best possible treatment.

