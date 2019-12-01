6-Year-Old Girl's Body Found In Rajasthan Village, Cops Say She Was Raped

The police said efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused. (Representational)

A body of a six-year-old girl was found from an isolated place in Tonk district of Rajasthan, the police said, adding that she was raped and then murdered.

The girl had gone to school on Saturday and did not return till late. Her family members started looking for her and found the body at an isolated place in Kheldi village of Aligarh town, the police said.

"Prima facie, the girl was raped and strangulated to death. The body has been shifted to the district hospital for postmortem," SHO of Aligarh Police Station, Ram Krishan, said.

He said efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused.