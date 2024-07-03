6-Year-Old Girl's Body Found At Bengaluru Railway Station, Cops Suspect Rape

A six-year-old girl's body was found at the Bengaluru railway station on Wednesday and police, after a preliminary investigation, suspect that she was raped and murdered.

According to police, the body of the girl was found near the parking space close to a platform in the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna railway station premises by the parking lot staff.

Scratch injury marks were found all over the girl's body and her clothes were found stained with blood. The police probe has revealed that the victim girl was the daughter of a couple who are daily wage workers.

It is suspected that the body was dumped in the parking lot after she was raped, but it is yet to be ascertained whether the girl was gang raped or it was a crime committed by a single person.

The body has been shifted to the Victoria Hospital for autopsy.

Superintendent of Police, Railways, Sowmya Latha stated that the police have taken up the case and are examining CCTV footage. The girl was murdered first and then the body was dumped here, she added. Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)