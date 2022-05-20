6 Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In Kashmir

Two persons have been taken out of the rubble even as rescue operations are underway.

At least six workers are trapped after a portion of an under-construction tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district collapsed in the early hours of Friday.

A small portion of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni nallah collapsed during an audit, reported news agency PTI.

Multiple tunnels are being constructed on the Banihal-Ramban section of the road which is the most difficult portion of the ambitious four-laning of the highway.