Delhi Police Bust Baby-Trafficking Racket, Arrest 6 Women

The police suspect that the network is spread in other states as well (Representational)

The Delhi Police has arrested six women members of a gang that were allegedly involved in the trafficking of over 50 infants, officials said today.

The gang would offer money to parents from poor financial backgrounds and sell their babies to childless couples for a hefty sum, the police said.

On December 17, the police were tipped off that members of the gang would come near Shamshan Ghat in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar around 3:30 pm to sell an infant.

A raid was conducted and three women, with a months-old boy, were arrested from the spot. Three more members of the gang were arrested the next day and one baby girl was rescued, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Crime) Rajesh Deo said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that a few of them had come in contact with an in-vitro fertilisation centre and started donating their eggs to be used in the process. In this, they came in contact with several couples who had no children of their own and could not get through the IVF process, the police said.

The gang would identify a pregnant woman from a poor financial background and then strike a deal. When the child is born, they keep the child in their custody, the police said.

Simultaneously, they would identify several possible buyers and circulate the child's photograph through WhatsApp and then sell the child to people who agree to buy, the DCP said.

It is also suspected that their network is spread in other states as well, the police said.