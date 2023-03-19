6 Questioned After Mumbai Woman's Body Found In Plastic Bag: Police

Police have already made an arrest in connection to the murder. (Representational)

Six persons were questioned in connection with the recovery of a decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman stuffed in a plastic bag in Mumbai's Lalbaug area.

Though the victim's daughter was arrested in connection with the murder, an investigating officer said, "We believe that woman accused in this murder case did not act alone. She must have received help from someone."

The accused daughter was identified as Rimple Jain.

Earlier, on March 15, Mumbai's Kalachowki police arrested the daughter of the victim after they recovered cutters and a small knife from the house.

"Mumbai's Kalachowki police arrested the daughter of the victim after registering a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and the Arms Act," an officer said earlier.

According to the police, the accused used a marble cutter bought from Lalbaug to dismember her mother's body.

The accused told the police during interrogation that she panicked in the wake of the murder and, preserving the body for two days, she decided to chop it to pieces for disposal.

"To avoid the foul smell from the rotting corpse, the accused daughter watched a video online and incorporated ways to keep the body fresh as was shown in the clip," the officer said.

The sleuths said that they believe that the woman was murdered in December.

"The woman's arms and legs were chopped off after she was killed. This was done using cutters and a small knife which have been recovered from the house," an officer said.

Further details are awaited.

