6 Dead In Explosion At Factory In West Delhi; Part Of Building Collapses

It is suspected to be a cylinder blast.

Six people have died in an explosion at a factory in west Delhi's Moti Nagar this evening, police said.

A part of the double-storey factory, where ceiling fans are manufactured, collapsed after the explosion.

Eight fire engines are at the spot, trying to control the blaze and aiding in rescue efforts. Eight people have been pulled out and sent to hospital.

It is suspected to be a LPG cylinder blast, but officials say they will be able to determine the exact cause of the explosion only after removing the debris.

"The incident took place in West Delhi's Sudarshan Park area. Six people have died while eight were rescued and sent to hospital. The building comprises ground and the first floors," Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said.

More details are awaited.