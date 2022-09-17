6 Killed, 20 Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Bus In Odisha: Police

Odisha accident: At least 6 have died and 20 people injured in the accident. (Representational)

At least six persons died and 20 others got seriously injured after a speeding coal-laden truck hit a bus on Odisha's Jharsuguda-Sambalpur Biju Expressway on Friday.

The incident took place near Rourkela Bypass on Jharsuguda-Sambalpur Biju Expressway.

As per information, the coal-laden truck collided with the bus head-on near Power House Chhak on the Jharsuguda bypass road. The bus was carrying employees from the JSW plant to Jharsuguda town.

As per reports, the deceased were returning after completing their work in the plant when the mishap took place.

As per the latest report, as of now, six people have died and at least 20 people have sustained injuries in the accident. The injured persons have been shifted to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of Sambalpur.

"6 dead, over 20 injured as a bus carrying employees of a company met with an accident in Jharsuguda after a coal-laden truck collided with the bus. Most employees are severely injured. 10 people have been referred to a hospital in Burla, Sambalpur while 14 under treatment here," Jharsuguda Deputy Superintendent of Police N Mohapatra told ANI.

Jharsuguda DM and officials have reached the hospital as the death toll may increase.

