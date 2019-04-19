6 Killed, 15 Injured As Mini-Truck Falls Into Ditch In Chhattisgarh

The driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the ditch. (Representational)

Six people were killed and 15 others injured after a mini-truck carrying a wedding party fell into a roadside ditch in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district Thursday evening, the police said.

The accident happened near Amodi village when the vehicle, carrying around 25 people, was returning after attending the wedding. The driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned before falling into the ditch

"Five people died on the spot and died in the hospital," the police added.

The injured people were admitted toa community health centre in Kasdol

