6 Injured After Police Vehicle Loses Control In UP's Sultanpur

At least six people were injured after the driver of a police vehicle lost control over it and hit them at a market in Sultanpur on Thursday.

Immediately after the incident, locals thrashed the driver. He and those injured in the accident were admitted to the Community Health Centre, police officials said.

Inspector of Lambhua police station Shivakant Tripathi said that Chowkidar Ranjit was on his way to get the jeep's tyres filled with air.

Suddenly a tyre of the jeep burst and the driver lost control over the vehicle which hit six people in the market, Mr Tripathi said.

The locals alleged the vehicle was being driven at a very high speed. A huge mob soon gathered at the Lambhua police station demanding action against the driver.

Superintendent of Police Somen Burma said that Additional Superintendent of Police Vipul Srivastava has been sent to the spot to investigate the matter.

In the investigation, if the driver is found guilty or the vehicle is found unfit, strict legal action will be taken against those responsible, the SP added.

