6 Indians Arrested In Sri Lanka For Smuggling Gold Worth Over Rs 1 Crore

The men were trying to smuggle goldworth over Rs 1.7 crore out of Sri Lanka. (Representational)

Sri Lankan officials have arrested six Indian nationals at an international airport for attempting to smuggle gold worth over Rs 1.7 crores, the police said.

They were arrested by Sri Lanka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, the police was quoted as saying by the Colombo Gazette.

Four Indian nationals were arrested at the departure terminal of the Katunayake airport with 1.06 kilograms of gold. Later, in a separate investigation, two more Indians were arrested at the airport with 1.3 kilograms of gold, the report said.

They were arrested for attempting to smuggle gold worth over Rs 1.7 crore out of the country, it said.

The raid was carried out when the suspects were returning to India after arriving in Sri Lanka on tourist visas.

The police said the suspects were handed over to the Sri Lanka Customs officers at the airport.

