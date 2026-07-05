6, Including 4 Women, Killed After Chawl Collapses In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain

At least six people, including four women, were killed and one person was injured after a portion of a three-storey chawl collapsed in Mumbai's Mankhurd area on Saturday night, officials said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the incident took place around 8.30 pm in the Janta Nagar area when a section of a G3 chawl gave way.

Officials said two to three houses in Chawl No 5 collapsed in the incident, trapping several people under the debris.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation to pull out those trapped.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. Rescue and clearance operations are underway, and officials are assessing whether there is any further risk to adjoining structures.