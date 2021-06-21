6 Feared Missing After Massive Fire At Shoe Factory In West Delhi

The officials said fire-fighting operations are underway.

At least six people were feared missing after a fire broke out at a shoe factory in West Delhi's Udyog Nagar on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

The fire department received a call about the fire at around 8:22 am and 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

दिल्ली के पीरागढ़ी के पास उद्योग विहार में एक जूता फैक्टरी में आग,दमकल की 24 गाड़ियां आग बुझाने में लगीं,फैक्टरी में काम करने वाले 6 लोग लापता pic.twitter.com/ERhlPJMlUz — Mukesh singh sengar मुकेश सिंह सेंगर (@mukeshmukeshs) June 21, 2021

The officials said fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.