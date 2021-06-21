6 Feared Missing After Massive Fire At Shoe Factory In West Delhi

The fire department received a call about the fire at around 8:22 am and 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The officials said fire-fighting operations are underway.

New Delhi:

At least six people were feared missing after a fire broke out at a shoe factory in West Delhi's Udyog Nagar on Monday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said.  

The officials said fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

