6 Dead In Separate Ganesh Immersion Accidents In Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu Expresses Grief

Six people lost their lives in two separate tragic accidents that occurred during Ganesh immersion programmes across Andhra Pradesh. Following this, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incidents and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

He also directed officials to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical treatment and directed the authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the accidents due to negligence.

The first major incident was reported in West Godavari district, where a Ganesh immersion procession in East Talla village of Mogalthuru Mandal turned into a scene of mourning. A tractor carrying the Ganesh idol lost control and plowed into a group of youths who were dancing as part of the procession. Four people were killed and one injured in the incident.

West Godavari District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani, who visited the Narsapuram Government Hospital, confirmed the identities of the victims as Eevana Suryanarayana (58), Guruju Murali (38), Tirumala Narasimhamurthy (35), and Kadiyam Dinesh, all residents of East Talla village.

Initial reports suggested that the accident occurred when the tractor driver, Eevana Raju (40), stepped down to drink water, and a young boy attempted to drive the vehicle. However, later details from local authorities and the Collector's office clarified that it was the driver himself who lost control of the vehicle.

In a separate incident at Chintalaveedi Junction in Paderu, Alluri Sitharama Raju district, two more people died during a Vinayaka immersion programme. Six others were injured in this accident.

Police have launched investigations into both incidents, and the drivers have reportedly been taken into custody.