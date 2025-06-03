6 Dead In Mysterious Animal Attack In Madhya Pradesh, Despite Rabies Vaccine

Six people died in less than two weeks after a mysterious animal - what locals described as a possibly rabid animal - attacked and bit them in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district. The victims had even received an anti-rabies treatment, but they did not survive.

It all began on the night of May 5 between 1 am and 5 am, when 17 residents of the village were attacked in their sleep. The animal, still unidentified, struck silently across three separate locations in Limbai village. One of the victims was sweeping her courtyard when it pounced on her.

Some survivors described the animal as dog-like. Others mentioned unusual features: uneven legs and a sloped back - traits typical of a hyena. "There was no bark, no growl, just a shadow that bit and vanished," said one of the survivors.

All 17 victims were administered anti-rabies vaccines at medical facilities in Barwani and Indore. But between May 23 and June 2, six of them - two women and four men aged between 40 and 60 - died. The latest was 40-year-old Sunil, who had left Indore's MY Hospital against medical advice. He died on the way to the district hospital.

One of the victims, Chain Singh Umrao (50), died suddenly on Sunday, just hours after showing signs of recovery.

Doctors at MY Hospital are reportedly mystified by the speed of neurological deterioration and the unusual nature of the bite wounds.

"The medical team that examined the 11 survivors said they've never seen such strange bite patterns. A team from Khandwa Medical College is conducting the medical audit. We're investigating all aspects," said Barwani Collector Guncha Sanobar, who visited the village on Monday with a multi-department team.

According to the collector, all medical protocols were followed, and vaccines were stored and administered as per guidelines. However, due to the unexplained deaths, samples of the anti-rabies injections are being sent to the National Drug Laboratory in Kasauli (Himachal Pradesh) to test their efficacy. Furthermore, the viscera, brain tissue, and throat biopsies of the victims have been sent to a virology lab in Delhi for detailed analysis.

"Only these reports can conclusively establish whether rabies, or something else, caused the deaths," said a senior health official in Indore.

The forest department's search for the animal has so far yielded nothing. "No pugmarks, no sightings, no physical clues," said DAFO Ashish Bansod.

"The forest is just 4.5 km from the village, and we're working on leads provided by locals. People say it looked like a dog, but it moved differently," he added.

Villagers, however, remain unconvinced. On Monday, they marched 7 km to the Khandwa-Baroda highway and protested at the forest ranger's office, accusing authorities of inaction. "You can't catch an animal like this by driving on roads. Use drones, increase teams," said Rakesh Jamre, a villager.

"There's only a four-member team here, and they've found nothing. Even the health department became active only after the fifth death," added Munna Jore, another resident.

Locals also claim that three domestic animals have died in the village under mysterious circumstances since the attack, adding to their fear.

While investigations continue, Collector Guncha Sanobar has assured the families of the victims that compensation of Rs 8 lakh each will be given by the forest department. "It is a tragic situation, but all recommended protocols were followed in administering the vaccines," she said.

For now, Limbai remains on edge. The fear of the unknown predator still lurks, and questions about vaccine efficacy and viral mutation loom large. Until science delivers answers, the village is gripped by silence - and fear.