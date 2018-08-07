6,500 Teachers Who Committed Errors To Be Named And Shamed In Gujarat

The board hopes that such an action will prompt teachers to be more accurate. (Representational)

The Gujarat government will publish in its monthly magazine the names of around 6,500 school teachers who committed errors while evaluating board examination answer sheets.

The teachers had committed more than one mistake in evaluating the answer sheets of students of classes 10 and 12, who appeared for the board exams held in March-April this year, an official of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) said.

The names of the erring teachers would be published in the board's monthly magazine 'Madhyamik Shikshan ane Parikshan', circulated in around 17,000 secondary and higher secondary schools in the state, GSHSEB Chairman A J Shah said today.

At present, the board charges a penalty of Rs 50 for each mistake in Class 10 board exam paper and Rs 100 for Class 12 paper.

"Out of the nearly 25,000 school teachers tasked with evaluating the answer sheets of both classes 10 and 12 students, around 6,500 teachers were found to have committed more than one mistake, such as wrong totalling of marks," Mr Shah said.

"Apart from the fine that we collect from teachers, we have now decided to publish their names in our magazine. We hope that such an action will prompt teachers to be more accurate," he said.

Mr Shah said the Gujarat education department had in 2002 floated the idea and a Government Resolution (GR) was issued back then.

"However, we never implemented it. This time, the board's examination committee has decided to start publishing names of erring teachers in our in-house magazine," he said.

The move has been welcomed by the Gujarat State Higher Secondary Teachers Federation.

"During our seminars, we urge teachers to pay more attention while checking the answer sheets. However, some teachers fail to do their work properly. Due to these erring teachers, the entire fraternity gets a bad name," the federation's president, Pankaj Patel, said.