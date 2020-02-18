'6+23 Years': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Emotional Wedding Anniversary Post

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her wedding with Robert Vadra. Rahul Gandhi is also seen

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted snapshots of "a million beautiful moments" of "love, tears, laughter, fury, friendship, family" as she marked the anniversary today of her wedding to businessman Robert Vadra.

"A million beautiful moments, love, tears, laughter, fury, friendship, family, two gifts from God, 4 unmatched canine fans and the irreplaceably tenacious wisdom of a lifetime together.... 6+23 years....29 years today....and forever!" - tweeted Priyanka Gandhi, with photos of her wedding, her mother Sonia Gandhi, brother Rahul Gandhi, husband and children Raihan and Miraya.

A million beautiful moments, love, tears, laughter, fury, friendship, family, two gifts from God, 4 unmatched canine fans and the irreplaceably tenacious wisdom of a lifetime together.... 6+23 years....29 years today....and forever! pic.twitter.com/9U3eA3RkmI — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 18, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi, who formally joined politics before last year's national election as Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, has firmly defended her husband in controversies linked to land deals in Haryana and Rajasthan.

48-year-old Priyanka Gandhi, who is frequently compared to her grandmother Indira Gandhi, a former prime minister and Congress icon, failed to salvage the Congress in the 2019 election and could do nothing to stop even her brother Rahul Gandhi's defeat in his long-time constituency Amethi in UP.

Robert Vadra faces allegations of corruption in land deals and has been held up repeatedly by the ruling BJP as a prime example of Congress corruption and nepotism.

Priyanka Gandhi has always shown her disdain for the BJP's attacks by rooting for him, with gestures like dropping him off at the Enforcement Directorate for his questioning in February last year and by making joint public appearances with him.

In the Delhi election on February 8, the Vadras were joined by son Raihan, 19, who debuted before the media and spoke about his first voting experience.