Fifty-nine Naxals, including 16 women, surrendered in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh today, a senior police official said.Sukma district superintendent of police Abhishek Meena said that 59 rebels including 16 women cadres laid down the arms before police at Errarbor village. Arrest warrants were pending against nine of them, he said.All of them were residents of villages under the Errabor police station limits, Meena said.