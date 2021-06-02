576 Covid Cases In 24 Hours In Delhi, Positivity Rate Below 1% For Third Straight Day

73,451 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Delhi (File)

Delhi recorded 576 fresh cases of coronavirus today, lowest since March 17, and a positivity rate of 0.78 per cent. 103 patients died due to the disease in the last 24 hours in the capital.

The national capital's positivity rate remained below one per cent for the third consecutive day today. For the last three days, the daily death count has remained below 100.

The fresh cases recorded on Wednesday are the lowest since March 17, when 536 people tested positive for the virus.

Delhi reported 623 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the lowest in two-and-a-half months, and 62 deaths as the positivity rate remained below one per cent.

The city reported 648 fresh COVID-19 cases and 86 more fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate was 0.99 per cent.

On Sunday, 946 new cases and 78 more deaths were reported in the national capital.

As the second wave of the Covid pandemic spread across the country, Delhi began witnessing a rise in the number of daily cases and deaths from April 19. It reported the highest single-day spike of 448 deaths on May 3.

However, there is a declining trend in the number of cases and deaths over the last several days.

According to the health bulletin, 1,287 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

A total of 73,451 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 51,349 RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests. 50,568 beneficiaries were vaccinated a day ago, including 33,758 who received the first dose of the vaccine. 54,60,805 beneficiaries have been jabbed so far, of which 12,41,093 have received both the doses.

The 576 fresh cases took Delhi's COVID-19 tally to 14,27,439, while the death count climbed to 24,402. The case fatality rate is at 1.71 per cent. 13,93,673 patients have either recovered and have been discharged or have migrated out.

The number of active cases stands at 9,364, of which 4,531 are in home isolation. On Tuesday, the number of patients in home isolation was 4,888.

Today's active case tally of 9,364 has slightly declined from 10,178 active cases recorded a day ago.

Out of 24,584 beds in hospitals, 20,572 are vacant. The number of containment zones stands at 17,770.