550 IndiGo Flights Cancelled After Chennai Airport Shut Down Due To Rain

IndiGo cancelled as many as 550 flights connecting Chennai since yesterday after the runway was flooded due to heavy rain under the influence of Cyclone Michaung.

Besides, over a thousand flights were impacted across the country in the knock-on effect.

Chennai airport resumed operations this morning, a day after it shut the runway for departures and arrivals. IndiGo too was expected to resume its flights from Chennai around noon.

Cyclone Michaung unleashed heavy torrential rain in Chennai since Sunday night, submerging the city, cancelling trains and flights. The cyclone is expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh shortly.