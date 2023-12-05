Cyclone Michaung Updates: Rains, Thunderstorm In Chennai, Landfall Shortly

In Chennai, cars were swept away as floodwater flowed through the streets.

Cyclone Michaung live updates: Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are on high alert with severe storm, Cyclone Michaung, expected to make landfall today. Both states have been hit by heavy rains and thunderstorms in the last 24 hours. Five people died in rain-related incidents in Chennai. Two people died of electrocution while one was killed after a tree fell on him in the upmarket Besant Nagar area of the city, police said.

In Chennai, cars were swept away as floodwater flowed through the streets, while its airport, one of the busiest in India, shut operations until Tuesday morning.

A severe cyclonic storm has the potential to cause uprooting of small and medium trees, large-scale damage to hutments and mud houses, and partial damage to telephone and electric poles.

Here are the LIVE updates on Cyclone Michaung and Chennai Rains:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Dec 05, 2023 07:24 (IST) Cyclone Michaung: Rainfall With Thunderstorm Likely In 10 Tamil Nadu Districts Today

The Chennai Meteorological Centre forecast moderate rainfall, light thunderstorms and lightning in ten districts of Tamil Nadu for Tuesday morning The Chennai Meteorological Centre forecast moderate rainfall, light thunderstorms and lightning in ten districts of Tamil Nadu for Tuesday morning

Dec 05, 2023 07:17 (IST) Several Areas In Chennai Waterlogged

Several areas of Chennai were submerged in knee-deep water and there have been power outages since Monday morning, evoking memories of December 2015 when around 290 people died after catastrophic floods.







