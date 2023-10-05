55-Year-Old Delhi Top Cop Shoots Himself At His Residence: Police

Delhi police official, 55, died after he allegedly shot himself at his residence. (Representational)

A 55-year-old Delhi police official, Anil Sisodiya died after he allegedly shot himself at his residence in South-East Delhi, said the police on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Jangpura area of South East Delhi, the police added.

Anil Sisodiya was posted as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in the South-West zone of Delhi.

"A 55-year-old ACP of Delhi Police, identified as Anil Sisodia, allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Jangpura. His wife passed away three days back", the Delhi police said.

Meanwhile, a probe is underway into the matter, it added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)