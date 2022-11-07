50-Year-Old Man Kidnaps, Attempts To Rape 8-Year-Old Girl; Arrested

The police recovered CCTV footage of the man taking the minor along with him. (Representational)

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and attempting to rape an 8-year-old girl under Kanadiya police station limits in Indore, the police said.

The incident occurred on the evening of November 5. The police also recovered CCTV footage of the man, Shaharyar Mirza, in which he was spotted taking the minor along with him.

Kanadia police station in charge Jagdish Prasad Jamre said the accused Mirza, a resident of Khajrana took the girl who was playing in the locality to a deserted place. He undressed the girl and tried to violate her but a few locals saw the girl and rescued her.

As a result, the locals reached the police station and demanded action against him. The police registered a case under various sections, including kidnapping and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act and arrested the accused.

Further proceeding into the matter is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)