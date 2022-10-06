50% Work On Ayodhya Ram Mandir Completed: Yogi Adityanath

The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who attended a programme at Shri Panchkhand Peeth in Rajasthan, on Thursday said over 50 per cent of work on the under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been completed.

He said 'Shri Panchkhand Peeth' always played a leading role in all social and religious movements.

Addressing the programme at Shri Panchkhand Peeth, Rajasthan, Yogi Adityanath said, "Mahatma Ramchandra Veer Ji Maharaj and Swami Acharya Dharmendra Ji Maharaj were the ones who contributed selflessly towards the country. The 'Peeth' also played a crucial role in ensuring public participation in various campaigns led by the saints for the welfare of the country."

During the 'Chadarposhi' ceremony of Swami Somendra Sharma, Mr Adityanath said that Acharya Dharmendra had a deep connection with Gorakshapeeth for three generations.

"Acharya ji always had a sense of belonging, my deepest respect to him," he said.

While addressing the 'Sant Samagam', Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "India's Sanatan Dharm gives utmost importance to the protection of our 'Gau Matas' (cows)."

He further said, "Dedicated efforts were made to realise the dream of Ram Mandir for which the movement started in 1949. Resultantly, today, over 50 per cent of work on the Ram Mandir, which was also a dream of Acharya Ji, has neared completion."

The Chief Minister said that Acharya ji used to express his views in a frank and rational manner. The result of this is that the Hindu community keeps reverence and respect for him. "Today, even when Acharya Ji is not present physically, his values, ideals and contribution remain alive among us all," he said.

The foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha' or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple was laid by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in June this year.

The construction of the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is going on at a fast pace. On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Ram temple and since then the construction work of the temple is going on.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla.